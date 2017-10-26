“The game was close, closer than where we wanted to be,” sophomore receiver Ne’ Shaun Gill said. “It was raining, cold, and we were going against our rival. We were on their turf, but we came to win. We were losing and came back with the win.”

The Panthers were trailing 8-6 in the fourth quarter with only three minutes and 20 seconds left on the time clock. After being forced to punt, the Black Hats managed to get the ball from the Wasps and run it for five yards. Several plays later with just 37 seconds left, junior wide receiver Johnny White received the ball to secure the 13-8 win over Emory and Henry.