Ferrum Defeated By Huntingdon in Homecoming Game
by AnnGardner Eubank
Ferrum Football faced a heartbreaker on their home turf on Saturday, September 23, the Homecoming Game. The Black Hats fought the Hawks of Huntingdon College to the nish but fell short three points with a nal score of 31-28. The Hawk’s are the league’s defending champions.
Huntingdon headed into the second half with a 14-7 lead over the Panthers. Early in the 3rd quarter, Huntington upped their lead with a 22 yard eld goal. The Panthers responded with sophomore quarterback, Zack Clifford, shooting a 51 yard pass to junior receiver, Johnny White for a clutch touchdown to help close the gap to 17-14. A bit touch and go, Huntingdon responded with another touchdown just several minutes later to change the score to 24-14.
To end the third quarter with fans on the edge of their seats, junior receiver Nick Pearce ran in a 53 yard pass from Clifford to tighten the score to 24-21. Early in the fourth, Huntingdon had a nine yard touchdown run to put them further on top with a score of 31-21. The Black Hats kept pushing and working hard, and came back with a five yard run from senior running back, Sam Martin, to make the ending score a close 31-28 with 1:11 on the clock.
Sophomore safety, Dustin Swaine, said that the the team put up a good ght, but ultimately know what they need to do from now on to nish the season strong. “We played a tough game. Huntington is a really strong team. We had some missed assignments early in the game that I think caught up with us in the fourth quarter and made it dif cult for us to climb back from behind,” Swaine said. “We had a really good run for our offense against a very talented defense,” Swaine added.
Looking ahead for the Panthers, they have some tough competition ahead, but are prepared to give everything they’ve got for the rest of their season. “For our chances to win the USA South, we’re going to have to beat out every team for the rest of the season. We’re just trying to take it all week by week and game by game,” Swaine said.
With a big game at North Carolina Wesleyan Saturday the 30, the Panthers are hungry for a win. “Our objective is to play eleven as one. Everyone on the eld needs to work as a unit. We just need to play Ferrum Football,” Swaine said.