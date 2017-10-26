Sophomore safety, Dustin Swaine, said that the the team put up a good ght, but ultimately know what they need to do from now on to nish the season strong. “We played a tough game. Huntington is a really strong team. We had some missed assignments early in the game that I think caught up with us in the fourth quarter and made it dif cult for us to climb back from behind,” Swaine said. “We had a really good run for our offense against a very talented defense,” Swaine added.

Looking ahead for the Panthers, they have some tough competition ahead, but are prepared to give everything they’ve got for the rest of their season. “For our chances to win the USA South, we’re going to have to beat out every team for the rest of the season. We’re just trying to take it all week by week and game by game,” Swaine said.