Volleyball Is Finishing Regular Season Strong Posted by FEadmin on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 · Leave a Comment

by C. J Reed

Ferrum College’s volleyball team traveled to Fayetteville, N.C. and took on the Methodist Monarchs Saturday Oct. 22, 2016.The Panthers came out in winning fashion defeating the Monarchs 3-0. Ferrum beat Methodist (25-22), (30-28), (26-24) to earn their 13th win of the season.

The Panthers were led by Hannah Helbert with 13 kills, Hannah Savedge with 2 aces, Cheyenne Strickland with 31 assists, and Sarah Hendrix with 22 digs.

The Panthers go into the final week of their regular season with an overall record of 14-17 and 8-7 record in the conference. Tuesday Oct. 25, 2016 the Panthers host a 4-22 (1-12) Mary Baldwin team and Saturday Oct. 29, 2016 the Panthers will have senior day and will host the Randolph Wildcats 4-20 (2-8).