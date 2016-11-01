Panthers Players Of The Week Posted by FEadmin on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 · Leave a Comment

by Hunter Ferguson

3 Panthers were recognized by the USA South Conference for their on field contributions.

Football: Freshman running back Brian Mann has earned his 6th Offensive player of the week award in seven weeks. Most recently, in a 44-20 routing against Lagrange college, Mann accumulated 254 rushing yards, on 33 carries, and added another 22 yards through the air on two catches. His 276 all-purpose yards are the most for him in a game to date. More notably, his 254 rushing yards is a Ferrum football record. Mann now has 1,079 on the season. He is just under 400 yards away from breaking the season rushing record, set by former NFL standout Chris Warren in 1988.

Aaron Branch has earned his first Defensive rookie of the week award. In the Lagrange game, Branch recorded six solo tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass. Branch has 17 solo tackles on the year, and 22 total tackles. Branch has also broken up three passes and forced two fumbles.

Women’s Soccer: Freshman sensation Payton Stuart has earned her third Soccer Rookie of the Week award. Stuart scored two goals during Ferrum’s last three games. Including of the two being a game winner on Oct. 23 at Averett in the 107th minute to push the Panthers to a double overtime victory. Stuart has put the ball in the back of the net 15 times this season and created four assists on the year.