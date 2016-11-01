Football Recap On Panthers Vs. Panthers Posted by FEadmin on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 · Leave a Comment

by Hunter Ferguson & Chris Rogers

Ferrum Football traveled down to Georgia to play the LaGrange College Panthers Oct. 22, 2016. Following a 42-19 lost last week to Maryville, Ferrum’s record dropped to 3-3 overall (1-2 USA South).

Star freshman running back Brian Mann and the Panthers would be to be too much to handle for Lagrange. Ferrum fired on all cylinders with a win 44-20. Senior quarterback Harvey Taylor threw for 192 yards and two TDs, while also rushing for two TDs on 19 carries. Brian Mann had a record setting day with 33 carries, 254 yards and a rushing score. Senior wide receiver Chris Guy hauled in five catches for 73 yards.

Brian Mann broke Jermaine Pitts’ record who rushed for 242 yards Sept. 16, 2006 v. Bridgewater College. With now seven games played in this 2016 season, Mann has 1,079 yards on 178 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. With only three games left, another record for Mann is on everyone’s mind: the single season rushing record set by former Seattle Seahawk, Chris Warren in 1988 of 1,443 yards. “I’m going to try to get as many yards as possible for us to keep winning. Breaking Chris Warren’s record would be incredible.” Mann noted. “But as long as we keep winning. I’m happy either way!”

The victory brings the Blackhats to 4-3 overall (2-2 USA South).