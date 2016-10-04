Ferrum Panthers Conquer Sewanee Tigers for First Win of the Season Posted by FEadmin on Tuesday, October 4, 2016 · Leave a Comment

By Graceanne Gershner

On September 18, Ferrum’s field hockey team won 2-1 against the Sewanee Tigers. This would be their first win of the season and their first ever conference win. Midfielder, Kiani Mohica (junior) describes Sewanee as a top competitor in the SAA conference. Ferrum has lost to Sewanee during their first two years of the program. In 2014 they lost to the Tigers by 9 goals and in 2015 they lost by 3. Ferrum made their way to the top with this exciting at-home win.

The first goal of the game was scored by forward, Alex Madden (senior) in the first half of the game. The Tigers answered back right after the start of the second half to tie up the score. Towards the closing minutes of the game, Sewanee gave up a penalty, allowing midfielder, Sierra Magdaleno to put Ferrum ahead. Magdaleno said, “I felt so much pride for my team and how hard we worked to get that win. It was our first conference game as a field hockey team and in that moment everything seemed worthwhile. The long practices and all the losses leading up to this big win were all worth it. It all counted. I felt honored to score that goal to push us right over the line to win, but we played harder in that game than ever before. It wouldn’t have happened without maximum effort of every lady on that field.”

The Panthers faced back to back losses at Transylvania University (2-1 OT) and Centre College (0-7) .Ferrum hits the road on September 24 and 25 in Kentucky. will return on September 28 against Bridgewater College (4-3 overall, 1-1 conference) at home.