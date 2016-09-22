Familiar Face, New Role Posted by FEadmin on Thursday, September 22, 2016 · Leave a Comment

By Chris Rodgers

The fall of 2016 means the start of a new school year and another year of athletics. For former wrestler Paul Biggs (2012), it means having his first season as head coach. Biggs is looking to bring success to the cross country team. Also, in the winter, he looks to continue the wrestling team’s success, but this time as an assistant coach.

Coach Biggs is “very excited to push some of my former teammates. I wrestled here all four years and finished as a NCAA Tournament qualifier.” As for cross country is concerned, Biggs is really excited to “bring in more competitive athletes to join the current team and continue pushing his runners in conference play.”