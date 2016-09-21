Ferrum Panthers Win Crooked Road Classic Posted by Sofia Kristal Hernandez-Mercado on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 · Leave a Comment

By Joey Pride

The fist annual Crooked Road Classic was one for the history books, seeing Ferrum beat Emory & Henry by a score of 39-38 in front of over 4,100 fans. The Panthers home opener on the new turf field showed how determined the Panthers are to live up to the hype that has surrounded this season. Ferrum managed to comeback from a 21-0 defeat in the second quarter and a 28-7 Wasp lead late in the

third quarter.

The momentum seemed to be turning after a fumble recovery for the Panthers. The black hats never looked back. A pair of missed field goals by freshman kicker Chase Deaton forced Coach Grande to attempt 3 two point conversions, Ferrum converted all of them. The Panthers scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a one point lead with seven seconds left. With seventy-seven seconds left, Ferrum tied it up at thirty-one after Brian Mann’s rushing touchdown and two-point conversion.

Ferrum seemed to have all the momentum. However, a kickoff return for a touchdown by Emory’s Kendrick Kube gave Ferrum another seven point deficit. Now with only a minute left, Ferrum made the 68 yard drive down the field count, because Harvey Taylor and the rest of the Panthers showed no quit, and Taylor’s eighteen yard pass to Johnny White sent the fans roaring in excitement, only to have to wait nervously for the two-point conversion. With only one yard separating Ferrum from their fist win over Emory & Henry in over ten years, it was the quarterback Harvey Taylor virtually end the game with a fake handoff to freshman Brian Mann, which left him with plenty of space to fid the endzone.

Taylor was 16-28 with 227 passing yards and three TDs, while Mann managed 167 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns. Sophomore Johnny White recorded 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Chris Guy had 5 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Nick Pearce had one catch for a 21 yard TD. Freshman Billy Higgins led the Panthers defense with 9 tackles.

For the Wasps, Kevin Paxton was 24-42 for 235 yards and two passing touchdowns. Justin Banks also led the Wasps with eleven tackles.